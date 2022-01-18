With INCHES to spare, a multimillion-pound super-yacht scrapes under a low rail bridge.

A MULTI-MILLION-DOLLARS super-yacht narrowly avoids crashing into a rail bridge.

The 260ft MY Galactica was being transported from the Dutch shipyard where it was built to the North Sea.

In addition, the ship had to navigate river locks.

For the voyage to be completed, the shipbuilders, Heesen, had to wait for ideal weather and tide conditions.

Laser beams were used to see if the 80-meter superyacht could pass through each obstacle as it approached.

Its cost is unknown, but it is estimated to be in the seven figures or higher.

Because of the large number of permits and certificates required, transporting the boats to the sea takes three to four months of preparation.

“Building large and complex superyachts is exciting, both from an engineering and construction standpoint,” said Arthur Brouwer, CEO of Heesen.

“We also kept Project Cosmos, now known as MY Galactica, on schedule, which was no small feat.”

“Cosmos is the pinnacle of our ability to construct audacious projects that push the engineers’ and craftspeople’s imaginations.”