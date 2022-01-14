With major caveats, the French Senate passes a vaccine bill.

The French Senate has passed a vaccine bill with major caveats.

When hospital admissions exceed 10,000 patients, a new bill exempts minors and eliminates restaurant and cafe checks.

THE CITY OF PARIS

The Macron government’s plan to restrict entry to public places for those who are unvaccinated was shattered Thursday when French lawmakers passed a decisive vaccine pass bill with major caveats.

After a two-day debate, the Senate voted 249 to 63 in favor of the vaccine bill, with 26 abstentions.

Anyone over the age of 12 would have been required to show proof of complete vaccination status to enter restaurants, cafes and bars, public transportation, cinemas, sports centers, and other public venues under the original text.

A PCR test that came back negative would no longer be accepted.

However, the bill’s approved text, which includes several amendments, exempts minors from its provisions, eliminates restaurant and cafeteria checks for vaccine proof, and imposes fines on private companies that deny employees the option to work from home.

Senators in the upper house of parliament approved a version that would allow the vaccination pass to be imposed when the number of hospital admissions linked to coronavirus exceeds 10,000 patients nationally, or in areas where the rate of complete vaccination is less than 80%, or where the incidence rate is high.

When admissions fall below the threshold, the pass will be deactivated.

Aurore Berge, the deputy leader of the ruling LREM party, slammed the amendments, claiming that it “no longer” qualifies as a vaccine exemption.

“It makes less and less sense about its effectiveness under such conditions,” she told PublicSenat news, adding that thresholds were “an absolute red line.”

In the absence of the changes, the bill will be reintroduced for debate, with a joint committee of elected officials tasked with reaching an agreement between the original and amended versions.

After that, the bill will go to Parliament for final approval.

The law was supposed to take effect on January 1st, according to the government.

15 However, its implementation is likely to be postponed.