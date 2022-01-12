With Maya Angelou on the coin, the American Women Quarters Program gets underway.

The American Women Quarters Program begins with Maya Angelou on the coin.

Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to appear on a quarter, according to the US Mint.

The new coin is part of the American Women Quarters Program, which will also include coins featuring Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female chief, Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American movie star, Adelina Otero-Warren, a suffragette leader, and Sally Ride, the first American woman to go to space.

The United States Mint announced on March 10, 2022, that it has begun shipping quarters with the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

The coin depicts Angelou with her arms raised in front of a bird and beams of sunlight on one side and George Washington on the other.

Angelou was a well-known civil rights advocate.

The Mint stated that the image was “inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived.”

“It is an honor for me to present our country’s first circulating coins dedicated to honoring American women and their contributions to American history,” said Mint deputy director Ventris C Gibson.

Angelou, who rose to international prominence following the publication of her memoir “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings,” died in 2014 at the age of 86.

During Barack Obama’s first term, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

