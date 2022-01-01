With millions of people not getting vaccinated, London and the West Midlands have the lowest vaccination rates in England.

With millions of people not receiving vaccinations, London and the West Midlands have the lowest vaccination rates in England.

According to the government’s vaccine register database, 2.9 million of the 9.2 million people who are eligible have yet to accept the Covid vaccine offer.

I analysis of the Government’s vaccine register database reveals that nearly 3 million people in London may still be unvaccinated, accounting for around 31% of those eligible in the capital.

In comparison to other Western countries, vaccine uptake in the UK is exceptionally high.

Over 33.5 million booster doses have been given to over 58 percent of those eligible in the UK.

Over 82 percent of those eligible have received their second dose, and 90% have received their first.

By a large margin, London has the lowest vaccine uptake, with only about 68 percent of its residents (roughly 6.2 million people) receiving one or more vaccines.

According to the data, 79% of people in the West Midlands have received one or more vaccinations, equating to 4.3 million people, the second-lowest vaccine uptake.

The disproportionate impact of Omicron and the large number of unvaccinated people with Covid-19 in intensive care units, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, underscores why people who have not yet received a vaccine should not be “written off.”

“We’re going back to communities with something called the ‘evergreen’ offer,” Mr Khan told me, “to try to reach those Londoners who haven’t received the vaccine.”

The Mayor has announced a series of virtual Covid vaccine information events in order to boost vaccine uptake and confidence.

He has also urged Londoners who have received the vaccine to tell their unvaccinated relatives, friends, and coworkers about it.

“We’re going to keep working extremely hard to ensure that trusted message carriers deliver the message,” he said.

The findings come with a caveat: there’s a lot of disagreement about which population estimates to use.

The ONS population estimates, which are significantly lower than the NIMS population estimates, suggest that 1.3 million people – or roughly 17% of the total population – are affected.

