With only two years until the next general election and a limited budget, No 10 needs to think outside the box.

With only two years until the next general election and a limited budget, No 10 must think outside the box.

The Investment Big Bang was a good start, but it needs to be more than a shouted command to turn on the cash register.

We all hope that this is the end of the pandemic, a new phase marking the transition to a world where Covid is just another of the many manageable diseases that circulate, rather than the overarching determinant of personal behavior, public policy, economics, and individual liberty.

Even if the former is true, the Government will emerge from the turmoil of the past two years with critical political resources such as time and money depleted.

After starting its term with a lot to do to fulfill its self-imposed mission, it now has less time and far less money to do so.

To put it bluntly, the cupboard is nearly empty.

Take a look at the cautious language of Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove’s weekend agreement on a cladding solution.

It has long been obvious that punishing innocent homeowners if developers are to blame is unpopular and unfair, but a government under financial strain from Covid is wary of the taxpayer bearing the brunt of the punishment.

The Treasury has refused to underwrite the cost of fixing the problem if developers cannot be persuaded to pay – instead, Sunak’s team has forced Gove to agree that his department’s existing budget will cover the gap in that case.

Treasury ministers have always had to turn down money requests from other departments, but the current crop must be even more flinty and firm than usual.

They’re cracking the whip all over Whitehall to insist that the money provided by the Chancellor in his autumn Budget is the absolute upper limit of what’s available: no cash is hidden in the backs of sofas, no extra sack of fifties is sitting unused, waiting for an emergency or personal appeal from Cabinet colleagues.

This could be the case for departments reporting to the Treasury – which is the majority of them.

