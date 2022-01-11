With over 220,500 COVID-19 infections, Italy has the highest number of cases ever.

Over the last 24 hours, the country has reported 294 fatalities, as well as a record number of cases since the outbreak began.

ITALY

Italy’s COVID-19 infections soared to a new daily record on Tuesday, with over 220,500 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

According to the Health Ministry, the country confirmed 220,532 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,774,863 and the number of active cases to 2,134,139.

The death toll in the United States has risen to 139,559, with 294 more people killed in the last day.

According to the ministry, another 90,456 people were rescued, bringing the total number of people rescued to 5,500,938.

Since the country’s vaccination campaign began in December, at least 116,256,181 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Italy.

A total of 46,678,236 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with a vaccination rate of 86.4 percent among those over the age of 12.

Since September, 23,697,954 booster doses have been administered across the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed nearly 5.5 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 312 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.

*Ankara-based journalist Dilan Pamuk contributed to this piece.