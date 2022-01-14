With over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, Germany sets a new daily record.

With over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, Germany sets a daily record.

Despite the increase in infections, the vast majority of cases are minor and do not necessitate hospitalization.

BERLIN (Germany)

More than 90,000 coronavirus cases were reported in Germany on Friday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, the country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), has confirmed 92,223 new COVID-19 cases and 286 coronavirus-related deaths.

The highly contagious omicron variant is to blame for the new uptick in cases.

The variant now accounts for 73 percent of new infections in the country, according to the RKI’s weekly report.

On Friday, Germany’s hospitalization rate was 3.23 per 100,000 people, far lower than previous pandemic waves.

According to official data, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has decreased this week.

On Thursday, 2,960 ICU beds were occupied, with around 3,050 beds available.

However, public health officials are warning that omicron is spreading much faster than previous variants, and that if cases continue to rise rapidly in the coming days, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed.