With ‘rapt attention,’ Russia is observing events in Kazakhstan.

Russia is ‘raptly watching’ events in Kazakhstan.

Despite nationwide protests in Kazakhstan, Moscow calls for a peaceful solution.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

On Wednesday, Russia said it is “vigilantly” monitoring ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, and called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue within a legal framework.

Moscow said in a statement that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s actions were aimed at “stabilizing the situation” and “quickly resolving existing problems, including those contained in the legitimate demands of the protesters.”

“We hope for the earliest possible normalization of the situation in the country with which Russia has strategic partnership and alliance relations, as well as fraternal and human contacts,” the ministry stated.

It went on to say that it was in contact with Russian external institutions in Kazakhstan and that the situation around Russian diplomatic and consular missions was calm.

“According to the information available at this time, there are no victims among Russian Federation citizens in Kazakhstan,” it said.

On Saturday, drivers in the city of Zhanaozen staged a protest against an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which later spread to Aktau.

More protests erupted in support of them in the western cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, which are home to the country’s petroleum and natural gas reserves, before spreading to other parts of the country.