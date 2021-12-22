With six burglaries on the street in one WEEK, families are afraid to put presents under the Christmas tree.

Following a spate of late-night break-ins, families have stopped putting presents under their Christmas trees for fear of being robbed by Scrooge burglars.

Homeowners on the outskirts of Coventry, West Midlands, have been repeatedly targeted by thieves looking to spoil the holiday season, with one street seeing six burglaries in a single week.

Postie John Kane, who serves 920 addresses, said today that some residents are afraid to leave their homes, while others conduct nightly patrols in an attempt to keep the unwanted visitors at bay.

The police are investigating an alarming wave of crime in the area, which includes nicked cars and vans, as well as stolen TVs, laptops, mobile phones, jewelry, tools, and cash.

Two crates of fizzy pop were also stolen by one thief.

“It’s put a real damper on Christmas,” Royal Mail worker John, 55, told Infosurhoy while out on his rounds.

“In the last few weeks, seven cars have been stolen from the street, and there have been several aggravated burglaries.”

It’s horrible, and I pity the residents.

One burgled woman is now afraid to leave her house.

“Some people are staying up all night to protect the gifts they’ve purchased, while others are afraid to put them on display around the Christmas tree.

They are concerned that the thieves will break in and steal them.”

At least six reported break-ins have occurred on Churchill Avenue in Foleshill in the last week, with single burglaries occurring on neighboring Eld Road and Victory Road.

When Infosurhoy visited the tree-lined Churchill Avenue, which is lined with colorful Victorian terraced homes, there was little sign of a festive sparkle, with curtains and blinds drawn across front lounge windows and no tinselled and baubled Christmas trees on display.

The Grinch gang of burglars appears to have been creeping through alleys and sneaking across back gardens to gain entry.

Flotina Mica informed her that her and her husband’s Audi car had been stolen from outside their home the previous Monday.

“They broke into our house at 5am and took our car keys, driving license, and passports,” the Romanian mother of five, 34, who has a month-old newborn baby, said.

They then drove away in the car.

“Until we woke up, we had no idea what had happened.”

It was a terrifying experience and an intrusion into our home.

We’re all right, but we’re a little rattled.

On Monday, police discovered the vehicle dumped.

“It’s a terrible thing to happen so close to the holiday season.

It should be a time of joy, not fear and panic.”

