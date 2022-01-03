With snow in the forecast, the workweek has gotten off to a chilly start.

With snow in the forecast, the workweek is off to a chilly start.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas in southern parts of the southcentral Pennsylvania region will see light snow this morning with little to no accumulation, but the entire region will be treated to chillier temperatures.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 33 degrees on Monday, with wind gusts as high as 22 mph, making it feel even colder.

The winds will die down tonight, and the temperature will drop to around 20 degrees.

On Tuesday, the sun returns with temperatures nearing 40 degrees and dropping to around 25 degrees at night.

A chance of snow is expected later in the week, according to the forecast:

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.

6–8 mph southerly wind

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees.

Snow is expected Thursday night.

Lows in the mid-twenties with a chance of rain.

There is a 60% chance of rain.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 34.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low around 19.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of 25 degrees.

Rain, snow, and freezing rain are all possible on Sunday.

With a high near 44, it will be mostly cloudy.

There is a 30% chance of rain.