With strict new rules for bars and restaurants in Tenerife, tourists from the United Kingdom are in for a headache.

Tenerife is wreaking havoc on UK visitors with new bar and restaurant regulations.

The new level four was implemented earlier this week and will be in effect until the middle of January, with all bars requiring Covid passports to enter.

Following a spike in cases, UK holidaymakers visiting a popular winter sun destination will be subjected to strict new Covid rules.

Tenerife has announced stricter restrictions to combat rising case numbers, with the Canary island’s alert level rising to “very high risk.”

The new level four was implemented earlier this week and is expected to remain in effect until at least January 24th, with additional regulations governing bars, hotels, restaurants, and public transportation.

Bars and restaurants must now close at midnight, and public transportation capacity has been reduced to 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

With millions of UK visitors each year, the island is one of the most popular winter sun and warmth destinations in the UK.

The number of people who can meet at one time is now limited to six, and all venues require Covid passports.

Owners will be in charge of double-checking these, either on paper or electronically.

In the Canary Islands, the accumulated incidence at seven days is 1,229.21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and at 14 days, it is 1,800.64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

La Palma and Lanzarote have also been upgraded to level 3, with Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura still at level 3 and La Gomera and El Hierro at level 2.

ngel Vctor Torres, the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, is concerned about the “tremendous saturation” of health-care services across the islands.

