With the addition of holiday routes, a low-cost Spanish airline is bolstering its UK schedule.

With the addition of holiday routes, a low-cost Spanish airline strengthens its UK schedule.

Vueling has announced routes to Seville, Granada, and Malaga, as well as Menorca and La Corua in Andalusia.

Vueling, a low-cost carrier, has added five new routes from Gatwick Airport in London to Spanish destinations for the summer of 2022.

As part of its ambitious international growth plans, Vueling now offers 24 direct routes from the United Kingdom to Spain, France, and Italy.

Vueling has launched routes from Gatwick to the Andalusian cities of Seville, Granada, and Malaga – the gateway to the Costa del Sol – as well as La Corua in Galicia and Menorca in the Balearic Islands, anticipating high customer demand for travel from the UK to Spain.

Existing direct routes from London Gatwick to Barcelona, Bilbao, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela, Paris-Orly, Rome, and Florence will continue to be served.

The airline, which serves a total of six UK airports, will maintain direct flights from Cardiff to Malaga, Alicante, and Palma de Mallorca, as well as Birmingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh to Barcelona, the airline’s main operations hub.

In addition, Vueling will continue to fly between Paris and Newcastle, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Cardiff.

“We are very proud to announce the development of our international network from London Gatwick thanks to the coordination with British Airways, which allows us to offer the best joint product from London to help grow our markets,” Carolyn Prowse, Chief Commercial, Strategy, and Network Officer at Vueling, said.

“This is especially true after two extremely challenging years for tourism and aviation.”

In addition to our expanded operations from Paris Orly, we have made a commitment from London Gatwick.

These two initiatives, taken together, show how Vueling hopes to help boost international markets this summer.”

Vueling currently has 320 routes available for purchase, including over 220 international routes.

Since 2012, the low-cost carrier has been the domestic market leader in Spain, operating 100 routes with departures and arrivals throughout the country.

In 2021, the airline will be able to maintain pre-pandemic levels of business thanks to domestic travel demand.

With a punctuality rate of 92.13 percent, aviation analyst Cirium has named Vueling the most punctual airline in Europe for 2021.

