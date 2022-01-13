With the addition of rapid tests, the Australian state now has over 90,000 COVID-19 cases.

Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Australia, with rapid tests added to the tally.

PCR testing revealed 30,877 infections in New South Wales, with 61,387 self-reported infections.

After the government mandated the registration of rapid antigen test results, the Australian state of New South Wales reported a record 92,264 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

According to the NSW health department, 30,877 cases were identified through PCR testing and 61,387 cases were self-reported from rapid antigen tests, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 566,164 since the outbreak began.

The infections were discovered through rapid tests in January and were previously underreported.

In the last seven days, 50,729 positive tests were taken.

Anyone who receives a positive result from a rapid antigen test must now register their results with the state government.

In NSW, 95.1 percent of people aged 16 and up have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 93.7 percent having received all three doses.

Those who are eligible for a booster dose should do so, according to the health department.

In Australia, the total number of cases has risen to 1.195 million, with 2,522 deaths as a result.

The new omicron variant is responsible for the exponential rise in cases.

There are 4,197 people in hospitals, 307 of whom are in intensive care units and 117 of whom are on ventilators.

Almost 95% of Australians aged 16 and up have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 92.3 percent fully vaccinated.

Booster doses have been given to over 4.3 million people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the number of omicron cases in Australia is continuing to rise, and that the government is working to reduce serious illness, hospitalization, and fatalities as a result of COVID-19.

* Islamuddin Sajid is the author of this piece.