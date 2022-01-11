With the Brewery Taproom, Innis and Gunn will open a new bar in Glasgow’s city center.

The new location, which is expected to open in mid-2022 on West Nile Street, will be Innis and Gunn’s largest to date, with 21 craft beer taps and an assorted selection of guest and featured beers from a variety of breweries.

The Scottish brewer announced today that they have applied for the necessary permits for the currently vacant city center location.

With locations in Dundee, Edinburgh, Leith, and on Ashton Lane in Glasgow, Innis and Gunn has spread their Brewery Taproom concept across the country.

“The popular and well established Brewery Taproom format offers customers quality pub food, ranging from small plates to larger bar snacks, along with a varied drink selection,” the brewer’s team said in a statement released this morning.

“The city center location will have 21 craft beer taps pouring Innis and Gunn’s full range and limited edition beers, as well as a rotating selection of guest and featured beers from a variety of breweries.”

“Customers can expect brewery fresh Innis and Gunn Tank Lager as well as the chance to brew their own beer at ‘Brew School.'”

Shuffleboards, which have been a hit at previous Innis and Gunn events, will also be available.

“Innis and Gunn is a proud Living Wage Employer, and the new site will create up to 50 jobs, including brewtenders, kitchen staff, and management,” says the company.

“I am very excited that we are in the process of opening our fifth Innis and Gunn Brewery Taproom,” said Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder of Innis and Gunn.

We will be well aligned and in great company with a fantastic mix of local and national operators in the vibrant Glasgow city centre location.

“The Innis and Gunn Brewery Taproom concept has proven popular, and our community continues to ask us to open more locations so they can enjoy our premium bar menu and award-winning beers even more.”

“We know that some people travel from all over to visit our Brewery Taprooms, so this new central location meets consumer demand and will be a fantastic addition to both our retail estate portfolio and Glasgow city centre.”