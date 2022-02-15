With the end of the quarantine period, India relaxes Covid rules for fully-vaccinated UK visitors.

With the end of the quarantine period, India relaxes the Covid rules for fully vaccinated UK visitors.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom will not need to produce a negative pre-departure test if they have received all doses of the Covid vaccine.

Travel restrictions for fully vaccinated British visitors to India have been eased.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom who have received all doses of the Covid vaccine do not require a pre-departure test or home quarantine.

Yesterday (Monday), the new guidelines were announced.

Visitors who can show proof of having been fully vaccinated will not need a negative PCR test to enter India, and the requirement for a test on the eighth day after arrival has been eliminated.

For all vaccinated arrivals, a rule requiring seven days of mandatory home quarantine has been replaced by a rule requiring 14 days of self-monitoring.

Before arriving, all visitors must complete an online self-declaration form, regardless of vaccination status.

They’ll also have to take a temperature reading.

Passengers who are found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility, according to Indian government guidelines.

The Omicron-driven third wave is currently experiencing a downturn in India, but the numbers remain high.

Some states are gradually easing restrictions, such as curfews at night and on weekends, and reopening educational institutions.

Some states may still require Covid-19 negative tests for entry, with random testing in public places such as airports, train stations, shopping malls, and restaurants.

All public places require the wearing of a facial or cloth mask.

Most scheduled international air services are still suspended, according to the UK Foreign Office, but a “limited number of flights” are currently operating between India and the UK under a bilateral agreement.

