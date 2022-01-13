With the establishment of an artist studio, SWG3 progresses even further.

With the establishment of an artist studio, the SWG3 transformation takes another step forward.

The Yard Works Studio, which will be part of a street art district in Finnieston, has begun construction.

Artists, youth, and community groups will be able to use the space.

The effort to turn SWG3 and the surrounding area into a street art district has progressed yet again.

A purpose-built Yard Works Studio will be built on the edge of Eastvale Place in Finnieston as part of the £7.1 million masterplan’s next phase.

Hundreds of artists, as well as youth and community organizations, will have a place to create their work in the space.

The Yard Works Studio is the next step in transforming the area into a street art district, and it is part of SWG3’s ongoing efforts to make it a distinct and cultural quarter.

“SWG3 is absolutely delighted with this funding support,” said Andrew Fleming-Brown, SWG3’s Founder and Managing Director.

Yardworks has been an important part of our arts program in recent years, and having the opportunity to expand the program in a purpose-built facility will not only benefit the community culturally, but also have a wider social and economic impact.”

“The Yard Works Studio is another significant milestone in the development of SWG3 and, importantly, to the regeneration of Glasgow’s riverside,” said Paul Burns, Interim Deputy Director of Arts and Engagement at Creative Scotland.

The proposal will bring more art into the streets by combining a creative hub, quality outdoor exhibitions, and public murals in local neighborhoods, improving how locals live, learn, work, and play while also attracting visitors to the city.

“The redevelopment shows a clear understanding of the importance of art, design, and creativity in community development.”

We’re pleased to be able to support SWG3’s ambitious vision for space thanks to National Lottery players.”

The Masterplan project’s total development cost is £7.1 million (with £3.75 million raised to date), which will be funded by a mix of private and public sector investments.

The first phase, which included major infrastructure improvements to improve public access and connectivity with Clyde Mission funding, will be finished this month.