With the first-ever’sea to plate’ delivery service, a Devon chef hopes to’revolutionize’ seafood shopping.

‘There will be gurnard, hake, scallops, sea bass, monkfish, and just about everything else,’ says the chef.

By cutting out the middleman and sending fish directly from the harbourside, a West Country chef hopes to revolutionize the way the public buys seafood in the UK.

Mitch Tonks claims that supermarket fish is frequently of poor quality and days old, contributing to the United Kingdom’s perplexing aversion to seafood.

Each day, up to 50 species of fish are landed in ports like Brixham in Devon and Newlyn in Cornwall, but around 80% of the catch is exported to Europe.

Other nations are “willing to pay a premium,” according to fishing expert Mike Warner of The New Statesman.

Tonks, who owns Rockfish, an eight-restaurant seafood chain, acknowledges that fish is often more expensive than other foods, but he hopes to change consumer perceptions by making it more accessible.

Tonks will begin delivering fish “from sea to plate in less than 48 hours” next year, via a new factory on the harbour in Brixham where fish will be filleted and vacuum packed “to avoid any fishy smell,” with “traceable, sustainable” varieties available to order online.

He told me, “This hasn’t been done before, and it’s really exciting.”

“We’ll be in charge of everything.”

For far too long, the fish supply chain has limited our access to truly fresh fish to those who live near the sea.

“For the rest of us, our options are limited to what is pre-packaged and ‘fresh’ from supermarkets, severely limiting not only our choices but also the quality and provenance.”

Customers will be able to see what fish has been landed on any given day and place orders through Tonks’ Seafood at Home website, he said.

The fish will only be transported 17 meters before being portioned, packed, and shipped out the next day.

Customers will also be able to select their favorite fish and receive notifications when it is caught and landed on the docks, according to Tonks.

“We’ll have gurnard, hake, scallops, sea bass, monkfish, and pretty much everything else,” the chef continued.

In Britain, we have such incredible, beautiful fish, and I Infosurhoy uk news summary love them.

With the first-ever “sea to plate” delivery service, a Devon chef hopes to “revolutionize” seafood buying.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Devon chef hopes to ‘revolutionise’ buying seafood with first ever ‘sea to plate’ delivery service