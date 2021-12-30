With the growing popularity of eBooks, library users are faced with a “two-tier system,” with the most recent releases being priced out of reach.

With the rise of eBooks, library users are confronted with a “two-tier system,” with the most recent releases being priced out of reach.

‘The whole point of a library is to provide a really rich collection of reading material to its patrons, regardless of their income, background, or interests.’

Experts have warned that eBook fans will face a two-tier system, with libraries struggling to provide a wide enough selection of the increasingly popular format for those who cannot afford to buy it.

According to Libraries Connected, which represents public library services in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the demand for borrowing digital books is increasing, with a year-on-year increase of 80%.

However, compared to physical books, they are significantly more expensive for libraries to provide.

While eBooks account for 13% of total lending, they account for a quarter of the total budget.

It poses a threat to the sector’s ability to remain relevant in the digital age.

Libraries, according to Iain Moore, commercial director of Libraries Connected, want to remain accessible to everyone by offering the same reading selection in both physical and digital formats.

However, due to difficult licensing arrangements, eBooks are three to four times more expensive to purchase than print versions.

“Because you don’t own digital content, libraries may be granted a license to lend it out 24 times over the course of two years.”

Physical books, on the other hand, they would simply buy… A hardback book would typically be loaned out 100 times, while a paperback would be loaned out 50 times.

So it’s just that the cost per issue varies so much.”

Some eBooks can only be loaned out one at a time, and some publishers don’t make eBooks available for purchase by libraries until months after they’ve been released.

“It means that sometimes people can’t get access to books when they’re popular and people want to read them,” Mr Moore explained.

“It’s a two-tier system where you end up with the people who can afford it – they just go out and buy Kindle Unlimited subscriptions because it’s relatively cheap, and they get access to more books than the library can provide and sooner than libraries can buy.”

“Those who can’t afford it or lack the skills to do it end up with a limited selection at the library.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.