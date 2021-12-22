With the help of Armando Iannucci’s new satire, 2022 might be the year that social media takes a turn for the better.

With the help of Armando Iannucci’s new satire, 2022 may be the year that social media takes a turn for the better.

Our top truth-teller is keeping an eye on Silicon Valley’s social media kingpins.

I truly believe that, one day, we will look back on unrestricted social media use with the same horror with which we look back on unrestricted smoking.

You think I’m making things up.

But, aside from despair, what has social media brought us? People talk about social media “connecting” us, but if online connection is so valuable, why were so many people living alone during lockdown so miserable? Why did the phrase “Zoom cocktails” quickly become a byword for something that no one wants to do?

I’ll admit that YouTube has aided me in solving a practical problem on more than one occasion.

A YouTube video showing me how to disable the child lock on the back doors of my Kia Picanto is a complete positive I can take away from the time spent.

Everything else has been either truly awful or not worth the drawbacks.

I was once a heavy user of everything.

I’ve seen firsthand how using social media on a regular basis can make you extremely ill.

Years ago, I deactivated my Twitter account.

I only use a local Facebook group and Nextdoor to track down my stray cat.

On Instagram, I set a 15-minute time limit so that I can save videos with titles like “Flatten Your Lower Tummy” and then forget about them.

But I don’t miss any of it, and like any addict, I am a firm believer in the benefits of quitting.

It’s like looking at myself two years ago when frothing social media addicts tell me that they “have” to be on social media for “work” even though they haven’t slept in days, believe their flat is being bugged by the CIA, and occasionally burst into tears for no reason.

Unfortunately, my fantasy that the majority of people will turn off social media is ludicrous.

It’s as if I’m in 1942, watching Casablanca (the movie in which Humphrey Bogart practically invented smoking), and thinking to myself, “I think people will get sick of these cigarettes pretty quickly.”

However, there is a glimmer of hope in the darkness.

