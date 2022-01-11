With the introduction of the’super green pass,’ Italy is enacting a new Covid crackdown on winter sports vacations.

With the introduction of the’super green pass,’ Italy has launched a new Covid crackdown on winter sports vacations.

Many venues and public transportation, such as ski lifts, bars, hotels, and restaurants, are now mandatory for visitors to Italy.

Because of an increase in the number of cases, Italy has become the latest destination to tighten its Covid restrictions.

Tourists visiting winter holiday destinations and ski resorts are likely to be affected by the new crackdown, which follows similar measures taken in Tenerife and Austria.

Visitors to Italy now need a “super green pass” vaccine passport to gain access to many venues and public transportation, including ski lifts, bars, hotels, and restaurants.

The NHS Covid Pass QR code, on the other hand, is acceptable for UK citizens.

It affects everyone over the age of 12, and people who have not been vaccinated can no longer enter establishments with a negative test result.

Similar restrictions for ski resorts are in place in Austria, and it is rumored that other countries may follow suit.

After France banned British holidaymakers in December, many skiers have chosen to visit Italy and Switzerland this winter.

Meanwhile, tourists in Italy are required to purchase winter sports insurance.

Skiers and snowboarders must now carry valid third-party liability insurance, or face a fine of up to €150 and the loss of their ski pass.

It is estimated that up to 20% of UK winter sports enthusiasts do not purchase ski vacation insurance.

Operators of winter sports vacations are hoping that a change in UK travel testing rules will spur an increase in bookings.

