‘With the liberation of Karabakh, a new page in history has opened.’

‘The liberation of Karabakh has opened a new chapter in history.’

According to Ibrahim Kalin, a very different process is unfolding in the Caucasus, which is about to demolish the arguments of the Armenian diaspora.

CHICAGO, IL, USA

With Azerbaijan’s liberation of the Karabakh region, a new chapter in history has begun, according to Turkey’s presidential spokesman.

Hasan Murat Mercan, Turkey’s ambassador to the United States, and Chicago Consul General Engin Türesin hosted the meeting.

Kalin also met with Turkish citizens in the United States at the Turkish Consulate General in Chicago, where he was attending the annual MAS-ICNA Convention, one of North America’s largest Islamic gatherings.

“However, we have seen that approaches that ignore Turkey’s threat perception and the threats we face are also implemented by American administrations,” Kalin said, noting that the Turkish-American relationship is important enough to develop a strategic partnership perspective.

He stated that Turkey expects US administrations to fight terrorism at the level, scope, and depth that Ankara expects.

The main points of contention between the two countries, according to Kalin, are the US’s continued support for the YPGPKK terrorist organization in Syria, sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems, Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, and its attitude toward the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

He did say, however, that aside from the contentious issues, there are areas where Turkey and the US continue to collaborate and agree.

In response to a question about the Armenian lobby’s anti-Turkey activities in the United States, Kalin said that a different process is underway in the Caucasus that is about to demolish the Armenian diaspora’s arguments.

“To put it another way, the Turkey-Armenia or Turkish-Armenian conflict in the Caucasus is coming to an end.”

“A new page in history has opened there with the liberation of Karabakh, its independence, and its joining of Azerbaijani lands,” he emphasized.

Kalin also emphasized that Turkey and Armenia have taken steps to normalize their relations, and that this process will benefit Armenia politically and economically.

Karabakh’s Liberation

Since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense.

