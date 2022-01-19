With the release of a teaser trailer, Amazon Prime reveals the title of The Lord of the Rings TV series.

The (dollar)465 million series will debut in September 2022.

The official title for the Lord of the Rings TV series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime later this year, has been revealed.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on September 2, 2022, according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Can’t wait for you to see it,” he told his 3.5 million Twitter followers.

The series, which is set before the events of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings, has already wrapped filming, and a second series has been ordered.

The series promises to delve into Middle-earth’s “Second Age” before the Third Age story of Frodo, Sam, Gollum, and the Dark Lord Sauron, which was also told in three blockbuster films directed by Peter Jackson.

The new series, like The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, is prefixed by The Lord of the Rings.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics,” said showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

The Forging of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the Epic Tale of Nmenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men are all told in Middle-earth’s Second Age in The Rings of Power.

“Up to this point, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen — but there were many before it… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The first season reportedly cost (dollar)465 million to produce, with the majority of the filming taking place in New Zealand.

The second series will be shot in the United Kingdom.