With the start of winter only a few days away, expect warmer weather.

Warmer weather is on the way, and winter is only a few days away.

Forecasters predict that temperatures will reach 60 degrees less than a week before winter officially begins.

The National Weather Service is forecasting unusually warm temperatures throughout the week, with highs near 60 degrees on Thursday.

The first day of winter is next Tuesday, December 1st.

twenty-first.

This week, forecasters predict alternating sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be sunny, with temperatures in the low 50s.

The NWS predicts cloudy skies on Wednesday and Friday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Forecasters predict that rain will begin to fall late Friday and continue through Saturday.

According to early forecasts, the second half of next weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Right now,

With a high near 53, it’ll be mostly sunny.

This evening

It’ll be cloudy with a low of 31 degrees.

It’s Wednesday.

A high near 49°F will be cloudy.

Wednesday Evening

It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 43 degrees.

Today is Thursday.

A high near 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Night of Thursday

It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 43 degrees.

There’s a 40% chance of rain today.

Tomorrow is Friday.

With a high near 54, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

Friday Evening

The low will be around 41 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of precipitation.