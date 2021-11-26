With these catchy names, these businesses understood the joke.

With these catchy names, these businesses got the joke.

It’s all in the delivery… van… of a good joke.

Or at least that’s what these companies would like you to believe as they attempt to make you laugh.

Three-quarters of firms polled by lending platform Funding Circle believe a good name sells, from floorers Lino Richie to cleaners Spruce Springclean and snack van Breakfast at Timothy’s.

And with AMY READING’s help, we’re guessing business is booming…

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, click here.

For the next six weeks, click here to receive The Sun newspaper for free.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https