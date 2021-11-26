With these catchy names, these businesses understood the joke.

With these catchy names, these businesses got the joke.
It’s all in the delivery… van… of a good joke.
Or at least that’s what these companies would like you to believe as they attempt to make you laugh.
Three-quarters of firms polled by lending platform Funding Circle believe a good name sells, from floorers Lino Richie to cleaners Spruce Springclean and snack van Breakfast at Timothy’s.
And with AMY READING’s help, we’re guessing business is booming…
