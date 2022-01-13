With US inflation at a 39-year high, the Federal Reserve knows what to do next.

The Federal Reserve knows what to do now that US inflation has reached a 39-year high.

Consumer prices in the United States rose by the most in nearly four decades last year, indicating soaring inflation that could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates as early as March.

According to Labor Department data released Wednesday, the consumer price index increased by 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982.

The widely watched inflation indicator increased by 0.5 percent in November, beating expectations.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices rose 0.6 percent faster than expected from a month earlier.

The index increased by 5.5% year over year, the most since 1991.

Higher prices for shelter and used vehicles led to an increase in the CPI.

Food costs were also a factor.

Last month, energy prices fell, which was a major driver of inflation for most of 2021.

The data support predictions that the Fed will begin raising interest rates in March, reversing a policy shift that was predicted only a few months ago.

High inflation has proven to be more persistent and widespread than the central bank predicted, owing to unprecedented demand for goods and supply constraints in both labor and materials.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has dropped to under 4%.

In light of the changing landscape, some Fed policymakers believe it may be prudent to begin shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet soon after raising rates.

Following the release of the report, market expectations for Fed tightening in March and 2022 remained mostly unchanged.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries fluctuated, while S&P 500 futures continued to rise and the dollar continued to fall.

On Bloomberg Television, Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Barclays Plc, said: “In terms of where the Fed is on their dual mandate — inflation and the labor market — they’re basically there.”

“I don’t think anything except one of these outlier events will prevent them from leaving in March.”

“I believe they are prepared.”

As gasoline prices fell, the energy index fell 0.4 percent from November, the first monthly drop since April.

Food inflation increased by 0.5 percent in March, a slight slowdown from the previous month due to lower meat prices.

“Right now, we’re dealing with a demand-supply mismatch.”

We have a lot…

