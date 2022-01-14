Within three years, an Alexa-style device that can predict an asthma attack two hours ahead of time could be available.

Within three years, an Alexa-style device could be available that warns of an asthma attack two hours ahead of time.
Within three years, an Alexa-style AI device in the corner of the room could begin saving the lives of children with asthma by warning them before an attack occurs.
The device listens for abnormalities in speech and breathing, and its creators hope it will be able to detect warning signs of an impending attack two to three hours before it occurs.
It will then notify the child or their parent, allowing them to use an inhaler before the symptoms become too severe.
Through their breathing patterns, the device can be trained to recognize individual children in a room full of people.
It could also be developed into a pendant that can be worn around the neck or a bracelet in the future, though this would necessitate shrinking the technology, which could take some time.
Young children, in particular, are frequently unaware that an asthma attack is approaching until it is too late to intervene.
According to the developers, receiving advance notice could not only reduce or eliminate symptoms, but could also save the child’s life in some cases.
Adults are typically better at anticipating an asthma attack, though the device may be useful for them in some cases.
A similar device developed by Bosch, the home appliance manufacturer, is currently being used on the International Space Station to monitor life support equipment that regulates CO2 and Oxygen by listening for sound irregularities in the equipment.
Now, at the Pediatric Institute of the Allegheny Health Network of academic hospitals in Pennsylvania, a tweaked version is about to be tested in humans.
“If this device works as well as we hope, it will absolutely save lives as well as reduce the number of asthma attacks more broadly,” said Joseph Aracri, a pediatrician and the institute’s chairman, who is leading the trial, which also includes Highmark Health, a US health insurer.
“Early treatment can make a significant difference in keeping asthmatic children healthy and avoiding trips to the doctor’s office or the hospital.
Alexa-style device that warns of asthma attack 2 hours in advance could be available within 3 years
Breakthrough could help millions of sufferers
About 5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma. Some 1.1 million are of them are children, with asthma affecting one in 11 of that population.
And every 10 seconds an adult or child has a potentially life-threatening asthma attack in the UK – with 4 people dying from one every day, or 1,484 a year, according to Asthma UK.
A new device that alerts children – and their parents – that they are heading for an asthma attack in the next two or three hours could potentially reduce asthma attacks and deaths quite considerably.
It would be especially effective for younger children who have still not learned to recognise their symptoms, which typically involve wheezing and difficulty breathing, which become increasingly pronounced over time.
The earlier you can catch signs of an attack the sooner the inhaler can be used and the greater the chance that the attack can be curbed.
The later the inhaler is used the less effective it is at preventing an attack – while routinely using it in the absence of any symptoms as a preventative measure doesn’t work as its efficacy is reduced the more it is used.
The severity and frequency of asthma attacks varies from one person to the next as does the length of time between early symptoms and the attack.
A person is diagnosed as having asthma if they have three attacks in a six month period but it’s unclear how often the average person has one. Clearly, however, a device like this could be extremely effective.
However, experts caution that it may take some time to get it right since factors such as past history of attacks, medication and health records and pollen count also play a role and needed to be incorporated if possible.