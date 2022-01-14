Within three years, an Alexa-style device that can predict an asthma attack two hours ahead of time could be available.

Within three years, an Alexa-style device could be available that warns of an asthma attack two hours ahead of time.

In Pennsylvania, a trial of the new device is about to begin to see how effective it is at detecting early signs of an impending attack.

Within three years, an Alexa-style AI device in the corner of the room could begin saving the lives of children with asthma by warning them before an attack occurs.

The device listens for abnormalities in speech and breathing, and its creators hope it will be able to detect warning signs of an impending attack two to three hours before it occurs.

It will then notify the child or their parent, allowing them to use an inhaler before the symptoms become too severe.

Through their breathing patterns, the device can be trained to recognize individual children in a room full of people.

It could also be developed into a pendant that can be worn around the neck or a bracelet in the future, though this would necessitate shrinking the technology, which could take some time.

Young children, in particular, are frequently unaware that an asthma attack is approaching until it is too late to intervene.

According to the developers, receiving advance notice could not only reduce or eliminate symptoms, but could also save the child’s life in some cases.

Adults are typically better at anticipating an asthma attack, though the device may be useful for them in some cases.

A similar device developed by Bosch, the home appliance manufacturer, is currently being used on the International Space Station to monitor life support equipment that regulates CO2 and Oxygen by listening for sound irregularities in the equipment.

Now, at the Pediatric Institute of the Allegheny Health Network of academic hospitals in Pennsylvania, a tweaked version is about to be tested in humans.

“If this device works as well as we hope, it will absolutely save lives as well as reduce the number of asthma attacks more broadly,” said Joseph Aracri, a pediatrician and the institute’s chairman, who is leading the trial, which also includes Highmark Health, a US health insurer.

“Early treatment can make a significant difference in keeping asthmatic children healthy and avoiding trips to the doctor’s office or the hospital.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

