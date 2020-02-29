Without a license and under narcotic drugs, he trains the gendarmes in a chase of more than 200 km

The facts, worthy of a Hollywood action film, took place on Friday evening. It all starts when the gendarmes settle down along a road in the commune of Saint-Marcellin, in Isère, to carry out control operations. When he saw the soldiers, a young man, 26, decided to press the fungus, reports France Bleu Drôme. It joins the nearby A49 motorway and heads for Grenoble.

The gendarmes shoot in the tires

The gendarmes then alert their colleagues, who block the various exits. But the determined man changes direction and heads for Lyon. Taking “all risks to sow the military, slaloming between cars”, according to public radio, he changed direction several times to sow the gendarmes in his pursuit. Finally, he left the highway at Valence, where he was stopped by two vehicles of law enforcement officers.

But the suspect, who drives a van, refuses to stop there and manages once again to restart his mad rush. The gendarmes then decide to shoot in the tires of his vehicle. At the end of a 220-kilometer chase, the gendarmes finally manage to stop him near Alixan, in Drôme. The suspect no longer had a driver’s license and during the screening the soldiers found that he was positive for cannabis. He was placed in police custody.