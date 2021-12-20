Without leaving your house, you can experience a spectacular Northern Lights cruise.

Without leaving your house, get a glimpse of a spectacular Northern Lights cruise.

A Channel 5 Christmas special of Cruising with Susan Calman, which starts at 9pm this evening, will follow the 15-day voyage on board MS Maud.

When TV cameras are allowed on board a cruise, vacationers will get a unique look at one of the most spectacular cruise voyages.

Without leaving their armchairs, potential cruisers will be able to experience the Hurtigruten Expeditions Northern Lights and Fjords sailing from Dover to Norway.

Susan embarks on a festive adventure in Norway in search of the Northern Lights as part of the Christmas double bill.

Susan engages in a variety of activities each day, including:

“We are delighted to once again secure the highly coveted Cruising… With festive special and honored that it will also be the first show with new host Susan Calman,” said Anthony Daniels, Hurtigruten Expeditions general manager UK and Ireland.

Susan has experienced the best of what a Hurtigruten Expedition Cruise in Norway has to offer, from witnessing the Northern Lights to embarking on adventures with the Expedition Team.

We can’t wait to watch the holiday specials, and we hope it will encourage travelers to join us on our journey to see for themselves.”

MS Maud is well-suited for expedition cruising, with a décor inspired by Norway’s stunning nature and many pieces of Norwegian modern art on board.

There are 250 cabins and suites on board, as well as three restaurants, a sauna, and a gym.

Guests also have access to an onboard expedition team who give informative lectures about the local environment and culture in the Science Centre and lead exciting excursions.

Winter is the best time to see the Northern Lights, and the flexibility of an expedition cruise ship makes it the ideal location for doing so.

From October to March, the natural light phenomenon appears, and Hurtigruten Expeditions will give holidaymakers who miss out on seeing the lights a free voyage.

The Northern Lights Promise applies to a limited number of Norway coastal cruises, and if the lights do not appear, they will be given a free 6- or 7-day Classic Voyage.

