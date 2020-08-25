WizKid Praised, Called ‘Legend’ On Twitter After Release Of Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Music Video

WizKid’s fans are celebrating, with many calling him a legend, following the release of Beyoncé’s music video for her new track “Brown Skin Girl.”

While many have been talking about Queen Bey and the other beautiful ladies featured in the “Brown Skin Girl” music video, several have been raving about WizKid on Twitter, too. The Nigerian Afrobeat artist is trending for his performance in Beyoncé’s newest music video. Many called him a legend at 30 and several showed their support for his music.

“Wizkid is a legend. Can’t wait for made in Lagos. He literally posted all new projects on his Instagram page. A king I stan,” one wrote.

“Wizkid has really shown us what being a living legend is…. I know he might not see this,but I’m proud of the G.O.A.T,” another commented.

“Wizkid be the true Legend of Africa,” another added.

“Wizkid is a legend in every single sense of the word,” @realsheddyking wrote.

“I doubt if what Wizkid has done in the world of music can be matched. Wiz is a very big Legend,” @Abimbola_Quan shared.

Aside from calling WizKid a legend, many also pointed out his presence in several songs that became a hit, suggesting that whatever he does becomes a success.

“Men I’ve never thought this thing like this beyounce best female artist, drake biggest male so far both have a song with wizkid meaning legends roll with their class wizkid the best in afrobeats no be lie,” one commented.

One Twitter user listed the songs featuring WizKid that turned out to be hit songs including Drake’s “One Dance,” MHD’s “Bella,” Yung L’s “Eve Bounce,” Larry Gaaga’s “Low” and DJ Tunez’s “Pami” and “Cool Me Down.”

“Anything Wizkid touches turns into Gold. He blessed Drake’s ‘One Dance’ and gave the SuperStar his first billboard 100 Charts. We are about to witness another Greatness with Beyoncé’s ‘Brown skin girl’,” @JAPAMAN01 wrote.

WizKid collaborated with several artists for his album “Sounds from the Other Side” in 2017 including Drake, Diplo, Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign and Trey Songz.

“I’m about positive vibes and spreading love,” he told BBCNewsbeat at the time of the album’s release.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to judge me, [I’m] just here to make music. Don’t take me too seriously… I would love to think that I’m funny. I’m just a young guy from Africa trying to chase his dreams and make music to the world.”