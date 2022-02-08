Wolf proposes a budget increase of (dollar)125 million to benefit Pennsylvania college students.

Under Gov. Brown’s plan, higher education in the state would receive a (dollar)125 million boost in state funding.

Tom Wolf’s budget proposal for 2022-23.

In a nutshell, the governor’s budget gives the state-owned universities a 16 percent boost, or $75 million more, for a total of (dollar)552.5 million, which would be a new high for the system’s state appropriation.

It also increases funding for the operating budgets of Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln universities, as well as Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and community colleges, by 5%, and invests in programs that provide direct grants to students to cover college costs.

What it means: The governor’s budget aims to make college more affordable for students in Pennsylvania.

It would establish a (dollar)200 million Nellie Bly Tuition Program for students who agree to stay in Pennsylvania for the same number of years they receive one of these grants.

The PA Race Horse Development Trust Fund would contribute (dollar)88 million, while federal COVID-19 relief aid would contribute (dollar)112 million.

It adds nearly (dollar)40 million to state grants for students, keeping the maximum grant award at (dollar)5,000, which is the highest it has ever been.

It also provides (dollar)150 million in one-time federal funding for state-owned universities to support the State System of Higher Education’s redesign efforts, keep tuition costs low, and increase student aid.

It also proposes a new (dollar)1 million Hunger Free Campus initiative to support services on college campuses such as food pantries and career closets in order to combat student food insecurity.

[email protected] is the email address for Jan Murphy.

Jan Murphy can be found on Twitter as @JanMurphy.