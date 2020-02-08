Wolfpack defeat Hurricanes behind Bryce´s 22 points

Senior guard C.J. Bryce scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and also grabbed 11 rebounds, leading the North Carolina State Wolfpack to an 83-72 win over the host Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Markell Johnson had 19 points and 12 assists for the Wolfpack (15-8, 6-6 ACC). Teammates Braxton Beverly and Devon Daniels added 14 points each.

Freshman Harlond Beverly scored a career-high 20 points for the Hurricanes (11-11, 3-9), who have lost eight of their past 10 games and are in last place in the ACC.

Miami’s Beverly – no relation to his namesake for North Carolina State – made 7-of-12 shots from the floor, many of them on driving layups. Teammate Dejan Vasiljevic added 18 points, but he made just 7-of-22 shots.

The Hurricanes lost their cool with 51 seconds left in the first half.

Miami forward Sam Waardenburg, who thought he had been fouled, was hit with a technical. Coach Jim Larranaga, trying to protect Waardenburg, then drew a second technical, and that led to a four-point N.C. State possession, all on free throws.

The Wolfpack, who missed nine of their first 10 shots – including an open dunk attempt by Daniels – trailed by as many as seven points early.

But then Daniels, who missed his first five shots, hit three straight 3-pointers. In all, the Wolfpack made six consecutive 3-pointers, taking their first lead at 26-24 with 7:04 left in the first half.

The Wolfpack used a 12-0 run to take off from there, and Miami made just 5-of-12 on the foul line and 1-of-6 on 3-pointers in the first half, helping to give N.C. State a 44-32 lead at the break.

Miami, though, put together a 16-2 run in the second half, cutting its deficit to 65-61 with 7:39 left.

The Hurricanes, got even closer, 71-68, with 4:33 left. But twice in the final minutes, Miami chased offensive rebounds and batted the ball toward their backcourt, hustle plays that instead led to a pair of Wolfpack layups. Those plays ruined Miami’s momentum, helping to give N.C. State the win.

Miami, which had no field goals in the final 5:43, shot 40.0 percent for the game, including 5-of-23 on 3-pointers (21.7 percent). N.C. State shot 50 percent, including 9-for-22 on 3-pointers (40.9 percent).

