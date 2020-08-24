Wolfsburg put 9 past Glasgow to book Barca clash in Women’s Champions League (updated)

MADRID, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Wolfsburg Women strolled into the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League on Friday with a crushing 9-1 win against Glasgow City in Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

Pernille Mosgaard-Harder scored four goals for Wolfsburg, who dominated the tie from start to finish.

Glasgow were considered to be the minnows in the last eight and that proved to be the case as the German side assured their win by halftime, with Ingrid Engen and Harder both scoring twice.

Harder opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a swift exchange of passes and a low shot from the edge of the area, which beat Alexander in the Glasgow goal, who may feel she could have done better.

Engen doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a free header from a corner, with Wolfsburg looking a lot sharper than a Glasgow side that hasn’t played since February.

Glasgow held on until the stroke of halftime before two goals in four minutes left them reeling.

Engen produced a run from deep that no defenders picked up before planting a powerful header past Alexander in the 44th minute and Harder’s powerful shot after a well-worked free-kick three minutes into injury time again had too much on it for the Glasgow keeper.

Wolfsburg didn’t ease up much after the break, with Harder completing her hat-trick with a header from the edge of the six-yard box, although the marking was again lacking.

Lauren Wade brought some consolation to Glasgow thanks to an excellent shot after 63 minutes, but that merely seemed to annoy the German side who upped a gear and quickly scored twice more with Rauch slotting the ball into an open goal before Harder added her fourth of the game with another simple header following a free kick with 20 minutes left to play.

It looked as if the steam had gone out of the game, but there was still time for things to get even worse for Glasgow with two own goals from Leanne Ross making the final score 9-1. Enditem