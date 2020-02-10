Wollongong driver blew almost NINE times the legal drink-drive limit after crashing her car

A driver who crashed her car before blowing nine times over the legal alcohol limit has pleaded guilty.

Illawarra woman Gemma Purcell, 34, was found by police crying in a gutter next to her crashed Suzuki Swift in Cringila, a Woolongong suburb, on July 21 last year.

Purcell, who had smashed into a fence, told police she only drank a beer and a wine glass but blew 0.432 in a breath test – one of the highest-ever readings in NSW.

She initially pleaded not guilty to high-range drink driving but later admitted to the charge and asked to be sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.

Court documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph reveal police said Purcell’s breath smelt like alcohol when officers found her.

When officers asked her if she had been drinking alcohol, Purcell said: ‘Yes. I had a wine at lunch with mum.’

During a roadside breath test, Purcell blew a high rating of 0.450, which is nine times over the legal limit.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Port Kembla Police Station where she gave a 0.432 reading in a second breath test.

Officers questioned Purcell again, who said she ‘vomited a little’ after drinking a 375ml bottle of Tooheys New.

Purcell, who represented herself, was advised by Magistrate Geraldine Beatti to get legal advice before being sentenced next month.