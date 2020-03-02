Wolves beat Tottenham to help push for Champions League…

LONDON – Wolverhampton dealt a blow to Tottenham’s Champions League qualification hopes and enhanced their own as they twice came from behind to win 3-2 in north London on Sunday.

Tottenham had twice led through Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier, but Wolves hit back each time as Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota leveled before Raul Jimenez scored the winner.

The result moved Wolves above Tottenham in the Premier League and to within just three points of Chelsea, which is in fourth place.

Wolves are level on points with fifth-place Manchester United but behind on goal difference for what could be a Champions League place if second-place Manchester City’s two-season European ban remains in place after an appeal.

Wolves made light of their tiring Thursday night Europa League trip to Espanyol and carried on a remarkable record in London, where they are now unbeaten in nine games since their return to the Premier League in 2018.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said in the absence of any strikers how important it is for his side to score first and he got his wish in the 13th minute as the hosts made an impressive start.

Harry Winks, captain for the day with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris not in the matchday squad, started a move that saw Aurier cross for Dele Alli, whose shot was saved by the feet of Rui Patricio, with Bergwijn in the right place to ram home the rebound.

They were unable to keep that lead for long when Wolves were the beneficiaries of some sloppy defending from the hosts.

Ruben Vinagre got in too easily down the left and his cross was not cleared by Japhet Tanganga, allowing Doherty to squeeze home from six yards.

It was a setback for Spurs, but they responded well and looked the more dangerous side.

Alli almost scored an impressive goal when he attempted an overhead kick from inside the six-yard box but he hit it straight at Patricio.

Mourinho’s side did regain the lead before the interval, though, through Aurier. Alli played in the right back, who cut inside and curled a superb left-footed effort into the far corner in the 45th minute.

They should have extended their lead 10 minutes after the restart as Alli, playing as the false nine, was in yards of space but he put his header from Ben Davies’ cross agonisingly wide.

And that proved pivotal when two minutes later Wolves again drew level. Referee Stuart Attwell played advantage when Adama Traore was fouled and the winger slipped in Doherty whose cross-shot was only palmed by Paulo Gazzaniga, allowing Jota the simplest of tap-ins.

Wolves completed their comeback in the 73rd minute, stunning Tottenham on the counterattack. Jota beat three men and slipped in Jimenez, with the Spanish striker cutting inside Tanganga and firing home in style.

