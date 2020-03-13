Wolves fans warned to stay safe in Greece amid fear of flashpoints for Olympiakos tie

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on football and around 500 Wolves fans have already made the trip to Greece for their Europa League last-16 clash against Olympiakos despite the match being played behind closed doors

Wolves ‘ manager Nuno Espirito Santo and skipper Conor Coady have issued impassioned pleas for supporters to stay safe in Greece.

Around 500 are expected to turn up and watch the Europa League last 16 clash with Olympiakos in local bars and restaurants having booked tickets and flights.

None will be allowed into the stadium as the match will now be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus scare.

UEFA turned down Wolves’ eleventh-hour request to postpone the game but many supporters who have booked tickets and flights are expected to congregate near the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Partisan home fans also plan to rock up around the ground and there’s a genuine fear of flashpoints.

Nuno has put the Wolves team in lockdown, refusing to attend the scheduled pre-match press conference and he and his players will also swerve after match interviews and fly straight home.

The virus threat has been amplified by Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis revealing he has tested positive and is self-isolating.

Molineux boss Nuno is adamant the game should not be played but insists the safety of those travelling is his No1 priority.

Nuno said: “We appreciate that even though the match is going to be behind closed doors, we know that there are going to be fans here in Athens and we want them to be safe and try to enjoy the journey.

“But my main message is to be safe. We appreciate it, and then when we come back, we can be reunited again and celebrate together.”

He added: “We all know this virus is scary, but the most important thing is that they’re safe. It means so much to us they way they support us.

One local said: “The Wolves supporters do need to be very careful because Olympiakos do have a section of crazy fans.”

Coady underlined the feelings of the team, saying: “This is something that you dream about all the time. As the games have come thick and fast, we’ve got more and more excited.

“The disappointing thing about this one is that there’s no supporters in the ground. Football’s nothing without supporters, that’s what makes everything having supporters in the ground. That’s what we play for.”

“So it’s something that we’re looking forward to in terms of the tie but you look at it without our fans who have been part of this with us, that’s the disappointing thing.

“We’ve seen the game postponed between Manchester City and Arsenal but as players there’s not a lot we can do.”

Nuno says his men are prepared, adding: “We are ready. We have all the insurance in terms of health situations, we are ok.

“It’s just the fact that we love to compete in a normal situation, but now it’s over. Let’s prepare ourselves, knowing that we’re going to face a very tough, tough opponent. Olympiakos is a very good team.”

Meanwhile, Olympiakos players and staff have all undergone coronavirus tests in the light of the furore surrounding their match with Wolves.

The Premier League side tried to get their Europa League last 16 clash postponed when the Greek club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed that he’d tested positive for the virus.

UEFA turned down the request – the match will be played behind closed doors – and now Olympiakos head coach Pedro Martins has assured Wolves there’s nothing to fear.

Molineux boss Nuno Espirito Santo expressed concerns for his players’ safety in the light of Marinakis’ revelation on social media.

But Martins moved swiftly to allay fears, saying: “There have been thousands of cases in Europe but this club has taken all measures necessary and we have all been tested and the results have been negative.

“There should be no doubt in the minds of anyone who is going to come.Yesterday after we were informed (of Marinakis’ diagnosis) and the club did everything which was supposed to happen and we followed all the processes.

“Not a single member of the squad has manifested any kind of symptoms and the previous weeks have been quite normal. We know this is a very robust club.”

He said he understood Wolves’ unease, adding: “Everyone can react the way he feels, we respect their standpoint.

“We know the responsibility lies with the authorities and those who tell us what to do. We have full trust in them and if they tell us it’s safe to play behind closed doors we will do so.”

Olympiakos: (4-3-3) Jose Sa; Elabdellaoui, Ba, Semedo, Tsimikas; Camara, Bouchlakis, Guilherme; Valbunea, El Arabi, Randjelovic

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Traore, Jota, Jimenez.

Referee: Clement Turpin(FR)