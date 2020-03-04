Woman, 21, charged over NSW Hunter murder

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with the stabbing murder of a man whose body was found on a road in the NSW Hunter region.

NSW Police arrested the woman on Monday at a motel in North Haven on the NSW mid-north coast.

The body of the 27-year-old victim was found on Saturday morning slumped at the intersection of Watt and Payton streets in Raymond Terrace with numerous stab wounds to the chest.

“We believe there was a dispute within the street in the very early hours of this morning and that has spilled out on to the public areas and a fatal wound has been inflicted outside the premises,” Detective Chief Inspector George Radmore said on Saturday.

The woman was refused bail and will appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Tuesday.

The pair are believed to have been known to each other.

