Woman, 30, seriously injured by humpback whale just days after diver crushed by two whales at same beauty spot

A WOMAN has been badly injured by a 30 tonne humpback whale just days after another diver was crushed by two of the giants at the same Australian beauty spot.

Alicia Ramsey was taking part in the Ningaloo Discovery Whale Shark snorkelling tour when her group encountered a huge female humpback and her calf.

Ms Ramsey, who is from Perth, said the calf swam near her group and its protective mother then lashed out with one of her massive fins, reports 9News.

The force seriously damaged the snorkeller’s ribs and barnacles on the humpback grazed her skin.

She was taken to Exmouth Hospital, in Western Australia, before being airlifted to the trauma ward at Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.

Doctors said her internal injuries were like she had been “hit by a car.”

The incident comes just a week after a diver suffered shocking injuries when she was crushed by two humpbacks in a “freak accident” at the same spot.

The 29-year-old was left with fractured ribs and internal bleeding after becoming sandwiched between the giants at Ningaloo Reef, on the North West Cape.

Ms Ramsey, 30, said: “The calf decided to come check us out and ended up being between us and the mum so mum went into protective mode and swung back.

“As she did that to put herself between us and the calf her fin came out and got me.”

Ms Ramsey said she didn’t realise the full extent of her injuries until she was back on the boat.

She said: “For it to be the second one in a week I cannot believe it happened to me.

“It felt like somebody had punched me,” she added from her hospital bed.

Dr Sheryl Jonescu said: “We certainly have seen some injuries which are consistent with those people that have been hit by a car.”

Despite her ordeal Ms Ramsey said she can’t wait to go back into the water to encounter more marine giants.

“I will go back and do it again, ” she said.

A spokesperson for the the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said itt had undertaken a review its visitor risk management assessment and was currently investigating both incidents.

“DBCA is increasing its monitoring and on-water presence in Ningaloo waters and additional wildlife officers have been deployed to Exmouth today to assist with the investigations,” the spokesperson said.

“At this time, DBCA does not have cause to require licensed operators to cease the activity.”