Michele Köbke, 30, is set to tie the knot with a passenger plane that she says leaves her ‘excited’ whenever she comes across its winglets

A woman has announced plans to marry the love of her life – a 40-tonne Boeing 737-800 passenger plane.

Michele Köbke, 30, from Berlin, Germany, claims to have been in a “physical” relationship with the jet for the past six years.

She says it was “love at first flight” when she “met” and flew on her “darling” at Berlin Tegel airport back in 2014.

“The 737-800 is very attractive and sexy to me,” she previously said. “He’s the most beautifully built, and he’s a very attractive and elegant aircraft.”

She also one told how she was overawed by the jet’s wings and thrusters, but since the first encounter she has only been able to see him through glass.

Because of this she has had to settle with cradling a smaller model replica of “Schatz” – German for darling – at night in bed.

But, in September last year, she was finally able to get her hands on her man as she planted a big kiss on the side of the aircraft.

Speaking about the embrace, Michele said: “The time in the hangar was the most beautiful moment of my life and when I was with him, we enjoyed our time together, we kissed and I caressed him.

“I plan to move into the hangar one day and my biggest dream is to be with ‘Schatz’ and to live with him.

“I also want to marry him in the hangar and spend the whole night with him.

“I wouldn’t want to put on a white dress, but dress really smartly with black trousers and a black blazer.”

Several months later and Michele has now revealed she and her machine are planning to tie the knot at a ceremony in the Netherlands this Spring.

The “couple” plan to get hitched on March 18. However, while some have accepted their love, Michele’s family have said they do not want to meet the plane.

But she doesn’t care, and says she can’t wait for the big day

Michele gushed: “I want to have someone marry us and say, ‘do you want to marry your 737-800’ and I say, ‘yes’, we kiss and then I’m immortalised with him and we can be together forever.”

The saleswoman’s bizarre affection for the aeroplane is known as mechanophilia – when sexual or romantic attraction is focused on a machine.

But Michele previously said she doesn’t see her relationship with the Boeing as any different to relationships between humans.

She explained: “It’s like a normal relationship, we have relaxing evenings together and when we go to bed, we cuddle and fall asleep together.”

Michele even once explained that what she finds particularly irresistible about her 737-800 boyfriend is his winglets.

“When I touch his wings, I get immediately sweaty palms and get excited,” she says.