Woman, 42, dies in her home after being stabbed in the back – as a 16-year-old boy is  arrested 

A woman has died and her 16-year-old stepson has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Sydney’s south.

Officers responded to an incident in a home in Woolooware at around 1.30am on Wednesday where they discovered a 42-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her back.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition where she died shortly after.

The teen, believed to be the woman’s stepson, was arrested at the scene and taken to Sutherland Police Station.  

 

