Woman, 50, attacked by two men walking to Kingswood Railway Station and had phone and wallet stolen

A woman has been left with horrific facial injuries after she was assaulted and robbed while on her way to catch a train.

The 50-year-old was walking to Kingswood Railway Station in Sydney’s west about 5.15am on Wednesday when she was set upon by two strangers.

The men struck the woman in the face leaving her with gruesome injuries to her face.

Her backpack with her wallet and phone inside was stolen by the two attackers as they fled the scene.

The scared woman made her way back home and was taken to Nepean Hospital by her partner where she was treated for her injuries. She has since been released.

NSW Police have now released CCTV images of two men who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

One man is shown wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, a black cap, and white sneakers.

The second man is shown wearing a blue ‘Puma’ t-shirt, black shorts, a black cap, black sneakers, and is carry a black shoulder bag.

Both men had bicycles with them.