Woman, 80, shares graphic details of sex life on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in hysterics during Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, as they spoke with a very forthcoming pensioner about her sex life.

Despite having ten years’ experience of hosting the daytime show together, the presenters were unable to control themselves during a conversation with 80-year-old Iris Jones.

In a segment titled, My Egyptian Toyboy Isn’t After My Money, Iris discussed her relationship with 35-year-old Cairo native Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham, who she fell in love with after meeting on Facebook.

Quizzing the pensioner about her bedroom antics, the pair weren’t prepared for how forthcoming Iris would be, immediately collapsing in giggles as the OAP exclaimed: ‘The first night was pretty rough.

‘Nobody had been near me for 35 years… I thought I was a virgin again!’

As Phil, 57, held his head in his hands, Iris continued: ‘Can I tell you what we used? A whole tube of KY jelly’.

Collapsing in laughter, a flustered Holly, 38, couldn’t control herself as Iris continued: ‘The thing is I couldn’t walk the next day… I felt like I was riding a horse! Saddle sore wasn’t in it. Anyway, we got over it.’

Iris went on to muse that although she is enjoying their sex life, that isn’t the most important part of their relationship.

Viewers were equally as entertained by the raunchy chat, taking to Twitter in their droves to praise the pensioner for her candour.

Actress Sheridan Smith was among the fans, penning ‘Make this woman a Dame immediately’.

Other viewers added: ‘Iris single-handedly saved 2020 #ThisMorning’; ‘Iris on @thismorning. Funniest thing I’ve ever seen #ThisMorning’;

‘Oh my goodness Iris that’s the funniest live TV interview I’ve seen in recent years #Iris #ThisMorning #tellitlikeitis’; ‘Iris what a brilliant interview. This is what we need on daytime tv some happy fun loving story’s. Tv gold! #ThisMorning’.

Not all viewers were impressed by the raunchy daytime chat, however, with one fan complaining to Ofcom about the discussion.

Iris, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, first struck up a conversation with Cairo native Mohamed, last summer on a Facebook group exploring atheism.

Within a fortnight, Mohamed had professed his love and by November, Iris had arranged to fly over to Egypt to meet him in person.

She was quickly smitten with the 6ft 2in quality inspector – who lost his job in order to take time off and meet Iris – and became intimate just hours after her arrival in the country.

Despite only having just met, they decided to get married in Cairo, but the British Embassy told Iris she would need her divorce papers and also a certificate of no impediment proving she was free to wed again.

Before returning to England, Iris met Mohamed’s mother, 70, who has given the pair her blessing and said they ‘got on like a house on fire’.

Iris, who divorced her ex-husband more than 40 years ago, is now saving up to return to Egypt and marry Mohamed, who is from Giza.

When asked about their first sexual encounter she replied: ‘It was incredible. I felt like a virgin again. It wasn’t easy but it was very loving and romantic.

‘My ex-husband said I was frigid when we divorced 40 years ago but I now know I’m certainly not.’

Her sons, Steve, 54 and Darren, 53, have expressed concerns over the relationship, but Iris insists Mohamed is not after her money or a British passport – and their love for one another is real.