Woman arrested for ‘murder’ after boy, 10, found dead in West London

A WOMAN has been arrested for “murder” after a boy, 10, was found dead in West London today.

Cops launched a probe after a woman attended a police station and spoke to officers at 2.30am this morning.

A short time later, officers and paramedics arrived at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, where they found the 10-year-old boy dead.

The woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cops say she was known to the child and they are not looking for anyone in connection with the tragedy at this stage.

Police say they believe they know the boy’s identity but are waiting for him to be formally identified.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, cops added.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205.