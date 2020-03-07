Woman celebrates her 100th birthday by going to jail to fulfill a bucket list item 

A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday from the back of a police cruiser to complete part of her bucket list on Wednesday.

Ruth Bryant of Roxboro, spent the beginning of her milestone birthday at Cambridge Hills Assisted Living Center when Person County Sheriff’s Office deputies visited the facility.

‘Are you Miss Bryant?’ a deputy asked the birthday girl while holding handcuffs.

She responded: ‘It all depends on what you want!’

‘Here’s what I want,’ the same deputy said. ‘I want you.’

As the sheriff’s deputies formally handcuffed Bryant, they helped her cross of an unusual item on her bucket list.

Bryant told WRAL that she’d never been to jail, but she wanted to spend some time behind bars in honor of becoming a Centenarian.

She hammed up her performance as deputies arrested her on a fake public indecency charge for allegedly showing herself to authorities at the fire station.

Bryant even resisted arrest by playfully kicking at deputies, who threatened to add assault and resisting arrest to the charges.

‘Don’t kick me; I’ve got a bad knee!’ said one deputy, to which Bryant replied, ‘I’ve got two bad knees!’

Bryant also told deputies they should be tracking down another type of criminals when she exited the police cruiser.

Marian Oakley, Bryant’s daughter, was shocked at her mother’s birthday party shenanigans.

‘I know that she is a hundred-years-old, but I didn’t know that they’d be going this far,’ she said.

‘The people who make these low damn seats in all these cars. You ought to arrest every one of them,’ she said.

Once inside the slammer, Bryant had her mugshot taken, one phone call and the one present she really wanted: an orange jumpsuit.

‘I’m in the jail-house now! I finally got here,’ said Bryant.

She didn’t spend more than a few minutes inside a jail cell for her nontraditional celebration, and she later returned to her assisted living home to enjoy cake with loved ones.