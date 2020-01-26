Woman charged over Adelaide hotel fire

A woman has been charged with arson over a fire which damaged the rear of a hotel in Adeaide’s CBD, causing about $250,000 damage.

The blaze broke out at the back of the Ambassadors Hotel early on Wednesday morning, prompting police to evacuate the building.

About 30 guests and staff left safely, with no reported injuries.

A short time later a 48-year-old woman was stopped nearby on unrelated matters and after an investigation was charged with starting the fire.

She was refused police bail to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Wednesday.