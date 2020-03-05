Woman charged with $900k business fraud

A woman has been arrested and accused of siphoning more that $900,000 from a North Sydney business over nearly three years.

The 41-year-old, who worked as a contractor for the business, was arrested by Parramatta police on Australia Day.

Police will allege she fraudulently transferred $988,000 to her bank accounts between July 2015 and March 2018 but made the payments look as if they were going to other contractors who were not known to the business.

She is due to face the Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday charged with 109 counts of obtaining a financial benefit by deception.