Woman coughs on a man on Sydney train during coronavirus argument

A furious commuter has told off a woman for coughing on him on a packed Sydney train as tensions rise over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The woman was filmed appearing to intentionally cough in the man’s direction just moments after he quietly asked her to cover her mouth.

The video was captured by ABC journalist Andy Park on Monday morning in a quiet carriage on Sydney’s intercity V-set train.

The footage begins with the man accusing the woman sitting opposite him of coughing without covering her mouth.

‘I did not open my mouth when I coughed, I coughed inside my mouth,’ the woman insists.

‘It’s disgusting,’ the man responds bluntly, before putting his headphones on.

The woman then rebuts by leaning in and faking a cough with an open mouth in his direction.

‘Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?’ the man asks, ripping off his headphones.

The woman admits to coughing at him, before saying: ‘I don’t have the pandemic… bully.’

The man becomes angry and takes off his sunglasses before exclaiming ‘bully?’ while taking a photo of the woman.

‘I asked you politely to please cover your mouth.’

‘The advice of the government is to cover your mouth when you cough and you coughed at me – with an open mouth.’

‘Oh just shut up – I don’t want to hear this. You’re in a quiet carriage, just shut up,’ the woman shoots back before the video cuts off.

Australians are becoming increasingly worried amid the coronavirus outbreak, especially as supermarkets have been stripped bare of essential supplies.

There have been at least 87 confirmed cases of the disease in Australia, including three people who have died, while more than 109,000 people have been infected globally.

Products such as toilet paper and hand sanitiser have been sold out as people prepare for a potential coroanvirus pandemic.

Authorities believe the situation will get worse before it gets better, and the disease has the potential to infect tens of thousands more people on home soil.

Australia closed its borders to China in the wake of the crisis, and have since also restricted travel between Iran and Korea.

The decision was made in response to the spike in cases in the regions and the threat posed to Australia.

Globally, at least 3,802 people have died of coronavirus – primarily in mainland China, where the outbreak originated.