Woman crushed by humpback whale days after diver hurt by two whales at same spot

A woman was crushed by a 30 tonne humpback whale in Australia just days after another diver was attacked by two whales in the same beauty spot.

Alicia Ramsey, 30, was on a Ningaloo Discovery Whale Shark snorkelling tour when the group swam past the female humpback and her calf.

The Aussie, from Perth, said the calf swam between the group prompting its protective mother to swipe at her with its giant fins, according to 9News.

The colossal force seriously damaged Ms Ramsey’s ribs and barnacles on the sea creature’s skin caused several abrasions to her side.

Ms Ramsey was taken to Exmouth Hospital in Western Australia before being airlifted to the trauma centre at Royal Perth Hospital.

She said: “The calf decided to come check us out and ended up being between us and the mum so mum went into protective mode and swung back.

“As she did that to put herself between us and the calf her fin came out and got me.

Ms Ramsey is the third person to be injured by whales in what was the second attack at the Exmouth beauty spot this week.

Speaking from her hospital bed, she added: “For it to be the second one in a week, I can not believe it happened to me. It felt like somebody had punched me.”

Doctors said Ms Ramsey was left with internal injuries like she had been “hit by a car.”

Dr Sheryl Jonescu said: “We certainly have seen some injuries which are consistent with those people that have been hit by a car.”

It comes after two women were injured in the same area when a humpback whale charged a snorkelling group to protect her calf off the Western Coast of Australia.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a fractured rib and internal bleeding when she was hit by the tail of the 15-metre long mother whale.

Another woman was hit by the fin and tore a hamstring.

The group was whale-watching off Exmouth on the state’s North West Cape where the mother whale swam at them to protect her young.

Despite her injuries, Ms Ramsey said she will be getting back into the water to encounter more marine life.

She said: “I will go back and do it again.”