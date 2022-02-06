Woman dies after plunging 60 feet from the mast of the historic tall ship ELISSA in Galveston, which has been in service for nearly 150 years.

A WOMAN has died after plunging 60 feet from the mast of the nearly 150-year-old ship ELISSA in Galveston, Texas.

On Saturday, just after noon, the incident occurred.

According to Port of Galvston police chief Kenneth Brown, the 58-year-old woman was a volunteer on the ship.

The name of the woman has yet to be revealed.

According to ABC13, she was protected by a safety harness.

The probe is still underway.

