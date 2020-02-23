Woman discovers depraved partner secretly posted naked photos of her online

Sharon Thompson was heartbroken when she discovered that the man she loved was posting photos of her in the shower on swingers’ sites and inviting strangers to meet her for sex

A woman whose partner secretly posted nude photos of her online, and invited strangers to their home to have sex with her, has spoken out for the first time about her shocking discovery.

Mum-of-two Sharon Thompson started a relationship with builder Darren Rowe after he asked her out over Facebook.

After a whirlwind romance the pair moved in together and within a year Sharon was expecting a baby.

But troubling events began to occur when Sharon was pregnant. A stranger came to her front door and, she says, “stared in silence” at her belly before apologising that he had the wrong address and running off.

Sharon put the bizarre event out of her mind and, a month later, gave birth to a baby girl.

But a few weeks later 12 men turned up in less then 24 hours, running off after she opened her door.

When her doorbell rang for a thirteenth time, Sharon stopped the caller and insisted that he explain himself.

“The man said he’d come to have sex with me because I’d given him my name and address on a sex website,” she told the Daily Mail.

“My body froze, I had no idea what he was talking about.”

Sharon called the police who said they’d deal with it but over the next six months she received “hundreds” of messages from men on Facebook who said they’d seen photos of her naked on swingers’ websites.

Sharon knew she hadn’t taken any nude photos, let alone posted them online, and she contacted the police again. She told them she suspected a former friend that she’d fallen out with.

But the police had worse news for her – they had traced the swingers’ site posts to an email address used by Rowe.

When officers arrested Rowe they found a number of mobile phones and electronic devices. They contained numerous images he had taken without her knowledge: “Some were of me drying my hair after a shower,” she said “others were me naked in our bedroom after I’d put my daughter to sleep.”

Rowe, 49, admitted two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He was sentenced on 21 October to a 12-month jail term suspended for two years.

After the court case, Sharon said: “Darren put me through hell and affected my mental health, all whilst trying to convince me that he was here to help me.”

“I was in a loving, committed relationship when this happened,” she says, “I also had no idea I was being recorded.

“My poor daughter is going to have to learn what her father did one day.”