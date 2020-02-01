Woman finds bizarre note hidden underneath her Coles butter chicken meal

A shopper has refused to eat a store bought meal after she found a bizarre handwritten note underneath the packaging.

The woman had purchased a Super Nature butter chicken wellness bowl from a Coles supermarket on Tuesday before she noticed the hidden message.

In a torn up piece of paper the note read: ‘If we could live happy, healthy lives without harming others why wouldn’t we?’

Along with the message was a drawing of a pig and links to vegan activism websites.

‘I am very unhappy that my meal was tampered with. I don’t feel safe eating it,’ she said after sharing a photo to Coles’ Facebook page.

The woman said she contacted the company who ‘recognised the note immediately’.

Coles responded to the post, apologising and asking for more details on the product.

Another man commented: ‘I do hope whoever is leaving these notes understands the potential consequences.

‘Though it may just be the packaging that has been ”tampered” the companies may not want to take the chance that the food has also been tampered with. This could lead to a recall and the destruction of the products leading to waste and the reproduction of more stock to fill the shelves.

‘What a waste.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coles and Vesco Foods which manufactures the Super Nature products for comment.